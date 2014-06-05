FTSE readies new global index series to include China A-shares

| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 Global index provider FTSE
Group said on Thursday it is planning to introduce a new series
of indexes that will allow investors to include China's mainland
A-shares in global benchmarks at their discretion.
The new series, known as the FTSE Global R/QFII Index
Series, is designed to allow investors to transition into
investing in China's onshore equity market as the country
gradually opens up its domestic markets to foreign investors.
"We're really gearing up for the A-shares market opening
up," said Mark Makepeace, chief executive officer of FTSE Group,
in an interview.
FTSE's standard global benchmarks currently do not include
China A-shares, and so the new index series will give market
participants the option of including A-shares in their global
benchmarks without making it a requirement.
China's so-called A-shares are the renminbi-denominated
shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on
the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. For foreign investors to
gain access to the A-shares market, they must do so through a
quota system known as the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.
Recent expansion of the quota system, allowing for greater
foreign investment in the A-shares market, has prompted major
index providers like FTSE and MSCI to begin eyeing the inclusion
of A-shares in their benchmark indexes. MSCI said in March that
it plans to include China A-shares in its benchmark emerging
markets index as early as next May.
FTSE's Makepeace said he expects large funds as well as
exchange-traded fund issuers in the United States, Europe and
Asia to use the new index series to transition into investing in
the China A-shares market.
Investors will be able to determine the weighting of
A-shares in their global benchmarks based on their approved
quota for the shares. They can also create customized indexes
based on their R/QFII allocation.
The new FTSE index series will be available starting June
17, the company said.
Investors who do not wish to invest in A-shares will still
have the option to use the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, the
provider's standard global benchmark series, which does not
currently include China A-shares.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)