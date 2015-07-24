FTSE to keep Greek securities in indices for now

July 24 FTSE Russell has decided to retain Greek
securities in its FTSE Indexes for another 10 business days to
see if the Athens Stock Exchange reopens, the firm said in a
notice Friday.
Under the firm's policy, if a stock market has been closed
for 20 local business days, FTSE has to consider whether the
affected securities should be removed from the indexes or
alternatively whether the securities should continue to be
included at their last traded price for a period of up to a
further 10 local business days.
The Athens Stock Exchange has been shut since June 26.
"In the light of expectations that an announcement regarding
the potential re-opening of the Athens Stock
Exchange will be made in the next few days, FTSE has determined
to retain Greek securities in FTSE global indexes for a period
of up to a further 10 local business days," the firm said in its
notice.
If the exchange has not reopened after 10 business days, the
firm will re-evaluate the decision to keep Greek securities in
the indices.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)