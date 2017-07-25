FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE Russell says majority support voting rights for index inclusion
2017年7月25日 / 下午3点21分

FTSE Russell says majority support voting rights for index inclusion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Tuesday that a majority of investors it surveyed supported its suggestion that companies should offer at least some voting rights in order to be included in its stock indexes.

FTSE Russell, part of the London Stock Exchange Group, said in a report posted on its website that respondents to the survey, which included asset managers and other stakeholders, offered comments on whether to include a voting rights threshold and if so, at what level.

FTSE Russell began the survey after concerns were raised about the initial public offering of Snapchat parent Snap Inc , which lacked voting rights, and said it will give a detailed outline of its proposed approach in coming weeks. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)

