FTSE Russell declines to add China A shares to emerging market index

Sept 29 Index provider FTSE Russell said on
Thursday it would not include domestic Chinese equities in its
emerging markets index, aligning with U.S. index maker MSCI's
decision in June not to grant the so-called A shares designation
as emerging market assets.
In a statement, FTSE Russell said it would keep the A shares
on its watch list for possible inclusion as a secondary emerging
market, saying it had "continuing concerns around restrictive
capital controls, high levels of stock suspensions and market
interventions."
The company noted that it had added Argentina and Romania to
its watch list for possible upgrades to frontier market and
secondary emerging market status respectively, and Nigeria for
possible downgrade from frontier market to unclassified.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Sandra Maler)