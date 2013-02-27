版本:
UK's FTSE, Canada's TMX to combine fixed income index operations

Feb 27 FTSE Group, part of London Stock Exchange Group, and Canada's TMX Group Ltd said they would combine their fixed income index businesses to form a joint venture.

FTSE will be the majority stakeholder in the joint venture owning a 75 percent stake in the entity.

TMX Group will receive C$112.2 million ($109.1 million), under the terms of the deal. The transaction is expected to slightly hurt TMX Group's earnings per share in 2013, the companies said in a statement.
