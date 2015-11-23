MOVES-Ray Desai joins FTSE Russell as senior relationship manager in Canada

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Nov 23 FTSE Russell, the London Stock Exchange Group-owned index provider, said Ray Desai has been appointed as asset owner senior relationship manager for Canada.
Desai was most recently director of buyside mid-market sales at Thomson Reuters Corp
Desai will focus on adoption of FTSE Russell family of indexes at equity plan level and other asset segments, and use of index-based derivatives. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.