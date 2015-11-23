版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 24日 星期二 04:26 BJT

MOVES-Ray Desai joins FTSE Russell as senior relationship manager in Canada

Nov 23 FTSE Russell, the London Stock Exchange Group-owned index provider, said Ray Desai has been appointed as asset owner senior relationship manager for Canada.

Desai was most recently director of buyside mid-market sales at Thomson Reuters Corp

Desai will focus on adoption of FTSE Russell family of indexes at equity plan level and other asset segments, and use of index-based derivatives. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

