Obama to set fuel standards for heavy vehicles

* Obama sets fuel, carbon reduction rules for
* Fuel economy program to save 530 mln barrels of oil
* Rules on greenhouse gas emissions to improve air-EPA
By Lily Kuo
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 The Obama administration on
Tuesday will finalize the first ever fuel efficiency and
emissions standards for commercial trucks, vans and buses,
which is expected to save owners $50 billion in fuel costs over
four years.
The standards are expected to save the United States some
530 million barrels of oil over the same period beginning in
2014, according to senior administration officials.
"Increasing efficiency standards over the last 30 years has
not been something that our country has particularly excelled
at, but it has been a priority of the Obama administration to
move forward with aggressive new standards," said an official
in a telephone news conference.
The president will announce the standards to an audience of
auto company executives, green groups and workers in
Springfield, Virginia.
The announcement comes a week after President Obama
declared aggressive fuel economy standards for personal cars
and light trucks. The program for commercial vehicles, like
last week's, is part of the administration's goal of reducing
the country's dependency on foreign oil by one third by 2025.
Standards apply to vehicles divided into three categories
and to all models made between 2014 and 2018. By the end of
that period, long-haul trucks will be required to reduce fuel
consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 23 percent.
Vocational vehicles -- delivery trucks, school buses and the
like -- will reduce consumption and emissions by 9 percent.
Regulations for heavy duty pickup trucks and vans will
differ for those powered by gas and those by diesel. Gas-fueled
vehicles will reduce fuel use by 10 percent and carbon
emissions by 12 percent. Diesel-powered trucks and vans are to
reduce oil use by 15 percent and emissions by 17 percent.
Regulators shifted targets slightly in the final plan. The
fuel reduction target is slightly higher for long-haul trucks
and lower for vocational vehicles than was unveiled in the plan
last year. The government also estimates more in oil savings.
The measure has "very aggressive support" from the heavy
duty auto industry, a senior official said. Expected to attend
the event on Tuesday are truck and parts manufacturers Navistar
(NAV.N), Eaton (ETN.N), Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), Volvo
(VOLVb.ST), Chrysler (which is run by Fiat FIA.MI) and
General Motors (GM.N).
Truckers are projected to haul about 14 billion tons of
freight by 2018, compared with nearly 11 billion tons in 2006,
industry figures show. Commercial trucks represent about 11
percent of all registered vehicles in the United States.
Companies will get bonuses from the government for
emission credits gained from using clean technology.
Administration officials say the costs to the industry are
negligible. To upgrade a tractor trailer truck, for example,
will cost $6,220 but will save an estimated $73,000 dollars in
the lifetime of the truck.
For pickup trucks and vans the costs could be around
$1,050, and for vocational vehicles just $380.
"One of the reasons there is much support ... is that
people recognize that, one, these costs pay for themselves
quickly," said a senior administration official.
(Editing by Russell Blinch and Jim Marshall)