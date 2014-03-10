版本:
FuelCell Energy first-quarter loss narrows

March 10 FuelCell Energy Inc, a developer of fuel cell power plants, reported a smaller quarterly loss, driven by higher power plant revenue and fuel cell kit sales.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $11.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $12.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 22 percent to $44.4 million.
