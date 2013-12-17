版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-FuelCell Energy down 15.6 percent premarket after Q4 results

NEW YORK Dec 17 FuelCell Energy Inc : * Down 15.6 percent to $1.57 in premarket after Q4 results
