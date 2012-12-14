版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-FuelCell Energy up in premarket; to sell fuel cell park to Dominion

NEW YORK Dec 14 FuelCell Energy Inc : * Up 22.9 percent to $1.08 premarket; to sell 14.9 megawatt fuel cell park to Dominion

