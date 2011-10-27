UPDATE 1-Saudi, India suppliers offer over 1 mln T fuel oil

* Saudi Aramco, Essar account for over 80 pct

* Most expected to land in East Asia

* Cargoes transacted mostly at 6-yr high levels (Adds details, market comments, background, table)

By Yaw Yan Chong

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 An unprecedented 1 million tonnes of November-loading fuel oil have been sold or offered in less than two weeks, mostly by refiners based in Saudi Arabia and India that are cashing in on a strong East Asian market, traders said.

Cash premiums and prompt timespreads have surged for more than a month, a trend that has not shown any signs of stopping, traders said. The premium for bunkers grade 380-centistoke (cst) grade has soared to an all-time high of $14.50 a tonne.

"I have never seen this much volume being offered in such a short time in all my 15 years in the industry. But it doesn't really come as a surprise, given how crazy prices have been, especially in the past week or so," a Singapore-based Western trader said.

"Especially now, because demand is coming off in the Middle East. Bunker prices there are dropping big-time and are now $10 below Singapore ex-wharf prices."

Most offers have come from Saudi Aramco, which has offered or sold 500,000 to 550,000 tonnes, and Indian refiner Essar Oil at 300,000 tonnes.

Despite the heavy volumes, most of the cargoes were transacted at six-year high price levels, irrespective of whether they were low-density, low-viscosity lots or high-density, high-viscosity parcels.

Aramco and its joint-venture partner ExxonMobil sold three 90,000 tonne lots of high 700-cst viscosity cargoes, all for loading Nov. 5-15 from the Samref refinery at discounts of $10-$11 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Aramco also sold two 180-cst lots of up to 80,000 tonnes each, for loading end-October and end-November from a joint-venture plant in Jubail to oil major Shell at high premiums of $13-$15 a tonne to spot quotes, FOB.

Essar, which is in the midst of upgrading the complexity of its refinery, which will eventually lead it to halt fuel oil exports, has offered or sold 300,000 tonnes of on-specification 380-cst so far.

"Essar is the surprise as it had already been winding down its fuel oil exports due to the upgrading, which required parts of the refinery to be shut," another trader said.

"They offered the entire 300,000 tonnes in about a week for relatively prompt loading dates. They must have had inventories that were meant for other purposes and were diverted for exports due to the strong margins."

*RISING EAST ASIAN MKT

Most of the cargoes are expected to land in East Asia, particularly given its current price disparity to the Middle East, although most of the buyers have trading presence in both regions.

The East Asian market has risen unabatedly since the start of the October pricing month, more than a month ago, lifted fundamentally by a lack of on-specification barrels among the month's heavy Western arbitrage arrivals of above 4 million tonnes.

November Western inflows are similar, with 4.0-4.1 million tonnes of mostly high-density, high-viscosity cargoes booked for arrival into East Asia, keeping the product's physical differentials and prompt timespreads at high levels for a second straight month.

Premiums for both the 180-cst and 380-cst grades have been above $10 a tonne to spot quotes for more than two weeks and were valued at above $12 and $14, respectively, at the Asian close on Thursday.

Its front-month timespread have held above a backwardation of $8 a tonne since end-September, closing at $10.00 on Thursday on the back of an inexorable four-session spike, while premiums for ex-wharf bunkers have held above $10 over the same period.

"While fundamentals are the basis for the strong market, pricing interests have taken it to the extremes that it has been in over the past two weeks or so. Everyone is trying to keep the market at current strong levels for long as they can," a third trader said.

"But it is unsustainable, especially now with the huge Middle East volumes to match the big Western flows. When it falls, it will be drastic. I wouldn't want to be the one left holding the ball at that time."

TABLE OF CARGOES SOLD/OFFERED Saudi/Aramco SELL: 180 (A961) 90KT Nov 28-30 (Ras Tanura) unknown Saudi/Aramco SELL: 180 80KT Nov 26-28 (Jubail) Shell/+$14/+$15/T Saudi/Aramco SELL: 700 90KT Nov 13-15 (Yanbu) unknown/-$10/-$11/T Saudi/Exxon SELL: 700 90KT Nov 11-13 (Yanbu) Vitol/unknown Saudi/Aramco SELL: 700 90KT Nov 5-7 (Yanbu) unknown/-$10/-$11/T Saudi/Aramco SELL: 180 80KT end Oct (Jubail) Shell/SG+$13/+$14/T Saudi/Aramco SELL: 380 90KT Nov 2-4 (Jubail) PetroChina/-$2/-$3/T India/HPCL SELL: 380 25-30KT Nov 14-16 (Vizag) BP/-$12/-$13/T India/Essar SELL: 380 60KT/76-80KT Nov 9-19 (Vadinar) Socar/ME$11/+$12/T India/Essar SELL: 380 60KT/76-80KT Oct 31-Nov 4 (Vadinar) Trafigura/ME380+$15/T India/IOC SELL: 180 15KT Nov 20-22 Pending India/IOC SELL: 380 30-35KT Nov 20-22 (Chennai) Pending India/Essar SELL: 380 80KT Nov 19-23 (Vadinar) Pending (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Jane Baird)