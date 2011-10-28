版本:
RPT-UPDATE 1-Saudi, India suppliers offer over 1 mln T fuel oil

 * Saudi Aramco, Essar account for over 80 pct
 * Most expected to land in East Asia
 * Cargoes transacted mostly at 6-yr high levels

 By Yaw Yan Chong	
 SINGAPORE, Oct 27 An unprecedented 1 million tonnes of November-loading fuel oil
have been sold or offered in less than two weeks, mostly by refiners based in Saudi Arabia and
India that are cashing in on a strong East Asian market, traders said.	
 Cash premiums and prompt timespreads have surged for more than a month, a trend that has not
shown any signs of stopping, traders said. The premium for bunkers grade 380-centistoke (cst)
grade has soared to an all-time high of $14.50 a tonne. 
 "I have never seen this much volume being offered in such a short time in all my 15 years in
the industry. But it doesn't really come as a surprise, given how crazy prices have been,
especially in the past week or so," a Singapore-based Western trader said.	
 "Especially now, because demand is coming off in the Middle East. Bunker prices there are
dropping big-time and are now $10 below Singapore ex-wharf prices."	
 Most offers have come from Saudi Aramco, which has offered or sold 500,000 to 550,000
tonnes, and Indian refiner Essar Oil at 300,000 tonnes. 	
 Despite the heavy volumes, most of the cargoes were transacted at six-year high price
levels, irrespective of whether they were low-density, low-viscosity lots or high-density,
high-viscosity parcels.	
 Aramco and its joint-venture partner ExxonMobil sold three 90,000 tonne lots of high
700-cst viscosity cargoes, all for loading Nov. 5-15 from the Samref refinery at discounts of
$10-$11 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 	
 Aramco also sold two 180-cst lots of up to 80,000 tonnes each, for loading end-October and
end-November from a joint-venture plant in Jubail to oil major Shell at high premiums of $13-$15
a tonne to spot quotes, FOB. 	
 Essar, which is in the midst of upgrading the complexity of its refinery, which will
eventually lead it to halt fuel oil exports, has offered or sold 300,000 tonnes of
on-specification 380-cst so far. 	
 "Essar is the surprise as it had already been winding down its fuel oil exports due to the
upgrading, which required parts of the refinery to be shut," another trader said.	
 "They offered the entire 300,000 tonnes in about a week for relatively prompt loading dates.
They must have had inventories that were meant for other purposes and were diverted for exports
due to the strong margins."	
 	

 *RISING EAST ASIAN MKT	
 Most of the cargoes are expected to land in East Asia, particularly given its current price
disparity to the Middle East, although most of the buyers have trading presence in both regions.	
 The East Asian market has risen unabatedly since the start of the October pricing month,
more than a month ago, lifted fundamentally by a lack of on-specification barrels among the
month's heavy Western arbitrage arrivals of above 4 million tonnes. 	
 November Western inflows are similar, with 4.0-4.1 million tonnes of mostly high-density,
high-viscosity cargoes booked for arrival into East Asia, keeping the product's physical
differentials and prompt timespreads at high levels for a second straight month.	
 Premiums for both the 180-cst and 380-cst grades have been above $10 a tonne to spot quotes
for more than two weeks and were valued at above $12 and $14, respectively, at the Asian close
on Thursday. 	
 Its front-month timespread have held above a backwardation of $8 a tonne since
end-September, closing at $10.00 on Thursday on the back of an inexorable four-session spike,
while premiums for ex-wharf bunkers have held above $10 over the same period. 	
 "While fundamentals are the basis for the strong market, pricing interests have taken it to
the extremes that it has been in over the past two weeks or so. Everyone is trying to keep the
market at current strong levels for long as they can," a third trader said.	
 "But it is unsustainable, especially now with the huge Middle East volumes to match the big
Western flows. When it falls, it will be drastic. I wouldn't want to be the one left holding the
ball at that time."	
 	
TABLE OF CARGOES SOLD/OFFERED	
Saudi/Aramco      SELL: 180 (A961)    90KT    Nov 28-30 (Ras Tanura)                unknown
Saudi/Aramco      SELL: 180           80KT    Nov 26-28 (Jubail)          Shell/+$14/+$15/T 	
Saudi/Aramco      SELL: 700           90KT    Nov 13-15 (Yanbu)         unknown/-$10/-$11/T	
Saudi/Exxon       SELL: 700           90KT    Nov 11-13 (Yanbu)               Vitol/unknown
Saudi/Aramco      SELL: 700           90KT    Nov 5-7 (Yanbu)           unknown/-$10/-$11/T 
Saudi/Aramco      SELL: 180           80KT    end Oct (Jubail)          Shell/SG+$13/+$14/T	
Saudi/Aramco      SELL: 380           90KT    Nov 2-4 (Jubail)         PetroChina/-$2/-$3/T
India/HPCL        SELL: 380        25-30KT    Nov 14-16 (Vizag)              BP/-$12/-$13/T
India/Essar       SELL: 380   60KT/76-80KT    Nov 9-19 (Vadinar)         Socar/ME$11/+$12/T    	
India/Essar       SELL: 380   60KT/76-80KT    Oct 31-Nov 4 (Vadinar)  Trafigura/ME380+$15/T	
India/IOC         SELL: 180           15KT    Nov 20-22                             Pending    	
India/IOC         SELL: 380        30-35KT    Nov 20-22 (Chennai)                   Pending	
India/Essar       SELL: 380           80KT    Nov 19-23 (Vadinar)                   Pending	
	
 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Jane Baird)

