UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco sells A961 fuel oil at record-high premium

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Saudi Aramco has sold 90,000 tonnes of low-density, low-viscosity fuel oil cargo, for mid-November-loading, at its highest-ever price level of above $20.00 a tonne in premium, amid a pervasively tight market on quality for over a month, traders said on Wednesday.

The 180-centistoke (cst) parcel of Aramco's A961 grade, for Nov. 15-18 lifting from Ras Tanura, was sold to Middle East trader Bakri at a premium of $20.00-$21.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, up from $13.00-$14.00 for an October-loading lot previously.

"It's a crazy number. I have never seen this kind of premiums before and it is the highest Aramco has ever sold the cargo at. They must have really needed the cargo because it would be quite tough to make money from it at these price levels," a Middle East-based trader said.

"The market has been superlatively tight, especially in the past 1-2 weeks, on low-density, low-water cargoes, especially East Asia. It has been pulling all these barrels from the Middle East, to a point where it is getting short here too."

The strong East Asian market, which has led to multiple record-high premiums of above $14.00 a tonne for the 380-cst grade, has drawn unprecedented volumes from Saudi Arabia and India totalling more than 1 million tonnes of November-loading fuel oil in the past 2-3 weeks.

Oil major BP, which has just started trading fuel oil in the Middle East, bought 60,000-80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 19-23 loading from Vadinar, from India's Essar Oil at a premium of $10.00-$11.00 a tonne to Middle East spot quotes, FOB.

Another 350,000-400,000 tonnes of November-loading cargoes remain outstanding, including Aramco's offer for 600,000-700,000 barrels (about 100,000 tonnes) of low 0.8 density, low 0.7 percent sulphur slop parcel, for lifting from Rabigh, FOB; ExxonMobil's second 90,000-tonne parcel of 700-cst, for Nov. 27-29 loading from Yanbu; and Essar's offer for up to 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 30-Dec. 4 lifting.

Aramco and Essar have been the main offerers during this period, with over 500,000 tonnes each.

Most of the cargoes are expected to land in East Asia, particularly given its current price disparity to the Middle East, although most of the buyers have trading presence in both regions.

The East Asian market has risen unabatedly since the start of the October pricing month, more than a month ago, lifted fundamentally by a lack of on-specification barrels among the month's heavy Western arbitrage arrivals of above 4 million tonnes.

November Western inflows are similar, with 3.9-4.0 million tonnes of mostly high-density, high-viscosity cargoes booked for arrival into East Asia, keeping the product's physical differentials and prompt timespreads at high levels for a second straight month.

Its front-month timespread have held above a backwardation of $8.00m a tonne since end-September, and closed above $10.00 for the past five sessions.

TABLE OF CARGOES SOLD/OFFERED Saudi/Aramco SELL: 0.71%S/ 0.83DEN 100KT Nov not done yet India/Essar SELL: 380 60KT/76-80KT Nov 30-Dec 4 (Vadinar) not done yet Saudi/Exxon SELL: 700 90KT Nov 27-29 (Yanbu) not done yet Saudi/Aramco SELL: 180 (A961) 90KT Nov 15-18 (Ras Tanura) Bakri/SG+$20/+$21/T India/Essar SELL: 380 80KT Nov 19-23 (Vadinar) BP/ME+$10/+$11/T Saudi/Aramco SELL: 180 (A961) 90KT Nov 28-30 (Ras Tanura) unknown Saudi/Aramco SELL: 180 80KT Nov 26-28 (Jubail) Shell/+$14/+$15/T Saudi/Aramco SELL: 700 90KT Nov 13-15 (Yanbu) unknown/-$10/-$11/T Saudi/Exxon SELL: 700 90KT Nov 11-13 (Yanbu) Vitol/unknown Saudi/Aramco SELL: 700 90KT Nov 5-7 (Yanbu) unknown/-$10/-$11/T Saudi/Aramco SELL: 180 80KT end Oct (Jubail) Shell/SG+$13/+$14/T Saudi/Aramco SELL: 380 90KT Nov 2-4 (Jubail) PetroChina/-$2/-$3/T India/HPCL SELL: 380 25-30KT Nov 14-16 (Vizag) BP/-$12/-$13/T India/Essar SELL: 380 60KT/76-80KT Nov 9-19 (Vadinar) Socar/ME$11/+$12/T India/Essar SELL: 380 60KT/76-80KT Oct 31-Nov 4 (Vadinar) Trafigura/ME380+$15/T India/IOC SELL: 180 15KT Nov 20-22 Pending India/IOC SELL: 380 30-35KT Nov 20-22 (Chennai) Pending India/Essar SELL: 380 80KT Nov 19-23 (Vadinar) Pending (Editing by James Jukwey)