Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 30,000 T for April

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, April 11 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for April arrival via a tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said.
The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol at around $650 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.
The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between April 26 and April 30.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.