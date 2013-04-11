Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 30,000 T for April

SEOUL, April 11 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for April arrival via a tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said.

The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol at around $650 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.

The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between April 26 and April 30.