Asia Fuel Oil - S.Korea's WP buys 30,000 T for May

May 2 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought
30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for May arrival via a
tender that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said.
    The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol
 at a premium of $26 per tonne over Singapore spot
prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. 
    The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59
percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between May 13 and
17. The procurement is for Pyeongtaek power plant.

