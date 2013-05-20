S.Korea's WP buys 30,000 T for May

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
SEOUL, May 20 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for May arrival in a tender that closed on Monday, a source from the utility said. The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol at a premium of $27 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between May 27 and 31. The procurement is for Pyeongtaek power plant. (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
PARIS, April 12 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will push to give more power to European finance ministers to set bank capital rules to boost credit flow in the economy, his adviser, French European parliamentarian Sylvie Goulard said on Wednesday.