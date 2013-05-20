版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 20日 星期一 16:04 BJT

S.Korea's WP buys 30,000 T for May

SEOUL, May 20 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for May
arrival in a tender that closed on Monday, a source from the
utility said. 
    The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol 
 at a premium of $27 per tonne over Singapore spot 
prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.  
    The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 
percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between May 27 and
31. The procurement is for Pyeongtaek power plant. 

 (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
