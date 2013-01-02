版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 09:01 BJT

Asia Fuel Oil-S.Korea's WP buys 60,000 T for Jan

SEOUL, Jan 2 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has
bought a combined 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for
arrivals in January via tenders closed on Dec. 31, 2012, a
source from the utility said on Wednesday.
    The utility bought 30,000 tonnes from Samsung C&T Corp
 at $670.80 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR)
basis, the source said.
    It purchased another 30,000 tonnes from Vitol at
a premium of $27.88 per tonne over Singapore spot prices, also
on CFR basis, the source added. 
    Details of the arrivals are as follows:
    TONNE  SUPPLIER         ARRIVAL/PORT
    30,000 Samsung C&T Corp Jan 17-21, 2013/Pyeongtaek
    30,000 Vitol            Jan 27-31, 2013/Pyeongtaek

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐