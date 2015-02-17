ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for March-April

European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
SEOUL, Feb 17 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 90,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for March to April arrival via tenders closed on Monday, a source from the utility said on Tuesday. The utility did not disclose price information, but said the deal was inked on a cost and freight (CFR) basis. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ARRIVAL PORT 45,000 Hanwha Corp March 20-24 Pyeongtaek 45,000 Vitol SA March 30-April 3 Pyeongtaek * Note: The procurement is for Pyeongtaek Power Plant. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
ZURICH, May 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,965 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, May 5 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group has hired investment banks to look at a possible public listing of shares, it said on Friday.