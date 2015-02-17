ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for March-April

SEOUL, Feb 17 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 90,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for March to April arrival via tenders closed on Monday, a source from the utility said on Tuesday. The utility did not disclose price information, but said the deal was inked on a cost and freight (CFR) basis. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ARRIVAL PORT 45,000 Hanwha Corp March 20-24 Pyeongtaek 45,000 Vitol SA March 30-April 3 Pyeongtaek * Note: The procurement is for Pyeongtaek Power Plant. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)