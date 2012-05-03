版本:
Brazil fuel prices to rise when oil $130/brl-gov

SAO PAULO May 3 Brazil's government-controlled prices for gasoline and diesel will be raised when international oil prices hit $130 a barrel, Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Thursday.

Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras has been importing gasoline and diesel at international prices and selling the fuels at a loss on the local market, where the government controls prices.

