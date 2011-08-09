UPDATE 1-Fuel Systems Q2 beats Wall Street; keeps FY rev view

* Q2 EPS $0.19 vs est $0.13

Aug 9 Fuel Systems Solutions Inc , a maker of alternative-fuel components, posted better-than-expected quarterly results as the North American industrial recovery boosted sales at its IMPCO unit, and kept its 2011 revenue outlook.

The company, which hit a lean patch since the third quarter of 2010 after Italy withdrew its clean energy incentives, said its after-market business is growing and investments in Latin America and Asia have started boosting orders.

For the first quarter, the company reported earnings of $3.8 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with $6.9 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $116.6 million. Sales at IMPCO, which provides alternative fuels systems and components for industrial applications, rose 47 percent to $43.6 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 13 cents a share, on revenue of $92.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $17.22 Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)