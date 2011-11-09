UPDATE 1-Fuel Systems posts Q3 loss, ups FY rev outlook

* Lifts rev guidance to $390-$410 mln from $375-$400 mln
* Sees positive demand continuing in automotive business
Nov 9 Fuel Systems Solutions Inc , a
maker of alternative-fuel components, posted a third-quarter
loss, but raised its 2011 revenue forecast on continued demand
in the automotive business.
"2011 remains an investment year as we focus on building our
North American automotive operations, while addressing our entry
into developing markets with appropriate local strategies,"
Chief Executive Mariano Costamagna said in a statement.
For 2011, the company, which makes components and systems
that control the pressure and flow of gaseous alternative fuels,
now expects revenue of $390-$410 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $406.7 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the net loss attributable to Fuel
Systems was $0.4 million or 2 cents a share. In the same period
last year, the company reported a net income of $5.2 million, or
29 cents a share.
Revenue rose to $99.8 million from $86.1 million.
During the quarter, Fuel Systems incurred $1.7 million in
costs associated with the relocation of a portion of the
automobile business from the Netherlands to Italy.
Analysts had expected third-quarter earnings of 17 cents a
share, on revenue of $98 million.
Shares of Fuel Systems, valued at about $448 million, closed
at $22.44 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
