UPDATE 1-Fuel Systems 4th-qtr profit misses Street estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.07 vs est $0.14
* Q4 rev $111.0 mln vs est $97.9 mln
* Sees 2012 rev $420-$440 mln vs est $437.3 mln
March 8 Fuel Systems Solutions Inc's
quarterly profit missed analysts' expectations, but the
alternative-fuel components maker forecast a 2012 revenue
largely above market estimates on an anticipated growth in
demand.
The company, which makes systems that control the flow of
gaseous fuels like natural gas and propane, forecast a revenue
of between $420 million and $440 million in 2012.
Analysts, on average, were expecting $437.3 million in
revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fuel Systems said it expects continued growth in European
aftermarket products and strong demand in India, Thailand, China
and Latin America in the second half of 2012.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net profit of
$1.4 million or 7 cents a share, compared with a net loss of
$417,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of 14 cents a share.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue jumped 34 percent to
$111.0 million, beating the analysts' estimate of $97.9 million.
The company's shares closed at $26.32 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.