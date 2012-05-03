版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Fuel Systems posts 1st-qtr loss

May 3 Alternative-fuel components maker Fuel Systems Solutions Inc posted a quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $1.2 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $374,000, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $97.4 million.

