UPDATE 2-Fuel Systems posts surprise loss; shares fall

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q1 shr loss $0.06 vs est EPS $0.05
* Q1 revenue up 7 percent
* Shares down 15 percent
May 3 Alternative-fuel components maker Fuel Systems Solutions Inc posted a surprise quarterly loss on higher costs and said it expects bulk of its revenue and margins to materialize only in the second half of 2012.
Shares of the company fell as much as 15 percent to $20.14, their lowest in three months.
Visibility with respect to the still-developing alternative fuel US automotive market will remain low until later in the year when scheduled models launch, the company said in a statement.
Fuel Systems, which makes components and systems to control the pressure and flow of gaseous alternative fuels, also expects Asia and Latin American automotive markets to contribute to revenue in the second half of the year.
The company has been trying to shed its dependence on its European business by investing in Asia and Latin America, but investments have been taking time to materialize into revenue due to volatility in the markets.
The company hit a lean patch in 2010, after its largest market Italy withdrew clean energy incentives.
For the first quarter, the company's total operating costs rose 15 percent to $21.5 million, while gross margins fell to 23 percent from 24 percent.
Fuel Systems posted a quarterly loss of $1.2 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $374,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $97.4 million
Analysts had expected a profit of 5 cents per share on revenue of $98.1 million.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS