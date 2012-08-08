CORRECTED-Fuel Systems Solutions beats estimates, but cuts FY revenue forecast

(Corrects paragraph one to say the company's profit beat estimates for the first time in four quarters, not six)

* Q2 adj. EPS $0.11 vs est $0.10

* Q2 Revenue $109 mln vs est 105.1 mln

* Cuts FY12 rev to $405 mln-$420 mln from prior view $420 mln-$440 mln

* Q2 automotive sales down 6 pct

Aug 7 Fuel Systems Solutions Inc's profit beat analysts' expectations for the first time in four quarters but the alternative-fuel components maker cut its full-year revenue forecast on lower-than-expected growth in its U.S automotive business.

Fuel Systems now expects full-year 2012 revenue of between $405 million and $420 million compared to its previous forecast of between $420 million and $440 million.

The net income for the second quarter almost doubled to $7.1 million, or 36 cents per share, from $3.8 million or 19 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company, which makes components and systems to control the pressure and flow of gaseous alternative fuels, earned 11 cents per share.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $109 million. Sales from the company's automotive segment fell 6 percent to $78.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $105.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The New York-based company's shares, which have risen 35 percent since touching a year-low in June, closed at $18.94 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)