Marine engineer Fugro retrenches in face of oil and gas rout

AMSTERDAM, April 29 Marine engineer Fugro
said it was stepping up cost control efforts, cutting
a further 600 jobs over coming quarters, as its oil and gas
industry clients delayed contract awards and exploration budgets
continued to shrink.
In its first quarter trading update published on Friday, the
company reported revenues of 441.1 million euros ($502.6
million), a year-on-year decline of 25.8 percent, while its
backlog of orders for the coming 12 months was 22.3 percent down
compared to a year ago.
The company - whose fleet of manned and robotic vessels
allow it to prospect for hard-to-reach deep-sea hydrocarbon
deposits that are uneconomic when energy prices are low - has
been concentrating on improving its cash flow and debt position.
"During the past months, our clients' exploration and
production budgets again declined significantly," Chief
Executive Paul van Riel said in a statement, as they anticipated
"strong revenues decline and severe margin pressure."
Larger rival Boskalis has been building a stake in
Fugro, and now owns more than a quarter of its shares. The
smaller company has rebuffed all suggestions it might be taken
over, saying independence is essential to its business model.
Headcount was 1,664 lower in the first quarter compared to a
year ago, or 13 percent of total staff. The company plans to
retire several vessels in its fleet, with further cuts planned
if new work is not identified.
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tom Hogue)