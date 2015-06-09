Tablet maker Fuhu launches new content subscription service

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Fuhu Inc, creator of kid-friendly computer tablets, said it will launch a new tablet that includes content from Walt Disney Co, Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, Discovery Communications Inc and others.
The tablet, called nabi Pass Tab, has a $9.99 monthly fee for a two-year subscription, while a one-year subscription costs $14.99 a month.
Subscribers can access content from National Geographic Kids and learning apps and games developed by Cupcake Digital, which features characters such as DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda", Fuhu said in a statement on Tuesday.
The nabi Pass Tab also includes access to Wings Learning System, which has educational courses for children in areas such as math, reading and writing.
A subscription also includes the tablet, Fuhu said.
Nabi Pass Tab will be available from June 16 and an early pre-sale period will start on June 9. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021