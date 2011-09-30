UPDATE 1-Fuji Heavy denies China rejected bid for JV

* China told Fuji Heavy it would reject JV bid -Yomiuri

* Fuji Heavy says no communication yet from China

* Rejection would throw sales growth plan into doubt (Adds company denial, background)

TOKYO, Sept 30 Fuji Heavy Industries , the maker of Subaru cars, said on Friday it had not heard from China that its application for a local joint venture would be rejected, denying a newspaper report.

Speculation has swirled for weeks that Beijing may block Fuji Heavy's bid for local production to prevent overcapacity, threatening the niche Japanese automaker's goal of tripling sales in China in five years.

Japan's Yomiuri daily reported on Friday, without citing its source, that regulators had informed Fuji Heavy of its intention to reject the application.

"We have not received any such notice from China," Fuji Heavy spokesman Kenta Matsumoto said.

Fuji Heavy, known for its all-wheel-drive technology, has applied for a joint venture to produce cars in China with Chery Automobile, one of the country's few remaining major automakers with no foreign partner. China requires foreign automakers to partner a local company with a stake of up to 50 percent to build cars in the country for local consumption.

Chinese media had reported earlier this month that Beijing may reject Fuji Heavy's plan because it allows foreign automakers to team up with just two local partners. Beijing may consider Fuji Heavy as being part of 16.5 percent-owner Toyota Motor Corp , which already has two partners, Shanghai Securities News said.

A denial to build cars in China could throw off Fuji Heavy's goal of tripling its sales there to 180,000 by the end of its medium-term business plan through March 2016. China imposes a 25 percent tariff on imported cars. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)