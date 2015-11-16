Subaru may lower China sales target, hopes to dodge price war

| TOKYO
TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese Subaru vehicle maker Fuji
Heavy Industries said it may cut its mid-term sales
goals for China, seeking to avoid the worst of cut-throat
competition as an economic slowdown hits the world's largest
auto market.
Last year Fuji Heavy set a target of selling 120,000 cars
annually in China by 2020. But it is set to sell only 46,500 in
the year through March, a 13.5 percent decline from last year.
"In the mid-term China is a very important market for us,
but in the near term we're not interested in the selling frenzy
that's happening there at the moment," Fuji Heavy CEO Yasuyuki
Yoshinaga told Reuters in an interview.
"We'll focus on sales in China when things calm down."
China, where Fuji Heavy currently has no local production
facilities, accounts for just 5 percent of its global sales. The
automaker is now focused on making sure it can keep up with
strong U.S. demand for its Subaru Outback and Forester SUV
models, which are popular among younger drivers.
The United States accounts for 61 percent of the automaker's
global sales. The company aims to boost U.S. sales 9.5 percent
in the year ending in March to log a fourth straight year of
record vehicle sales globally.
To meet U.S. demand, the company has sped up plans to nearly
double production at its plant in Indiana next year, alleviating
some of the pressure on its production lines at home.
In July, Reuters reported Fuji Heavy was employing asylum
seekers and other cheap foreign labourers in Japan to keep up
with demand.
Yoshinaga said Subaru had since surveyed its suppliers in
Japan to ensure working conditions at their factories met the
company's social responsibility guidelines.
He said it was not in the firm's interest to "be associated
with shady practices", while adding that there was little it
could do to monitor supplier practices.
"Changing suppliers isn't easy, as some of them are
producing very specialised parts for us," he said. "The best we
can do is to make sure they are complying with our standards,
and that workers speak up if something untoward is happening."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Additional reporting by Maki
Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)