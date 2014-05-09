版本:
Fuji Heavy to stop making Toyota Camry at its Indiana plant in 2016

TOKYO May 9 Subaru cars maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd said on Friday it would stop manufacturing Toyota Motor Corp's Camry at its Indiana plant in the autumn of 2016.

In a separate statement, Toyota said it would shift the production of the Camry that is now being manufactured at Fuji Heavy's Indiana plant to its own Kentucky plant in the autumn of 2016.

Late last year, Fuji Heavy had said it received notice that Toyota may cease production of the Camry at the Indiana plant in 2017.

Toyota owns 16.5 percent of Fuji Heavy. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
