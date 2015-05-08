CORRECTED-Fuji Heavy forecasts jump in annual profits, plans more U.S. capacity

(Corrects forecast global capacity in paragraph 6 to 1.026
million vehicles, not 10.26 million)
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO May 8 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd,
the maker of Subaru cars, forecast a big jump in annual profits
citing a stronger dollar and higher sales in the U.S. market,
its biggest, saying it would add capacity there earlier than
planned to meet red-hot demand.
An acute supply shortage has been the biggest challenge for
the Tokyo-based automaker as demand for cars such as the Legacy,
Outback and Forester has shown no sign of letting up in the
United States.
Chief Executive Yasuyuki Yoshinaga said Subaru's stretched
capacity would mean global vehicle sales would rise just 1.9
percent to 928,000 vehicles in the year to next March. While
U.S. growth will be a healthier 5.3 percent, the company is
facing a lost opportunity as U.S. dealers clamour for far more
cars.
"If only we had more cars, we could be selling more,"
Yoshinaga told a news conference, noting that inventory levels
in the United States remained too low.
Fuji Heavy's global capacity stood at 829,000 vehicles at
the end of 2014.
The automaker now plans to add 66,000 vehicles of annual
output capacity at its U.S. plant by the end of 2016, four years
ahead of schedule, taking global capacity to 1.026 million
vehicles by then. The projected increase includes the addition
of the Impreza model at the Indiana plant, as well as capacity
that will be returned after its contract to build Toyota Motor
Corp's Camry there ends in late 2016.
Despite the forecast for a relatively modest sales rise,
Fuji Heavy estimated a 19 percent jump in group operating profit
to 503 billion yen ($4.20 billion) in the year through next
March, for a margin of 16.6 percent, by far the highest in the
industry, excluding makers of luxury cars.
Fuji Heavy is assuming a more favourable dollar rate of 118
yen, compared with 108 the previous year, and expects currency
gains to contribute 82.7 billion yen to operating profit in the
current fiscal year.
In the year ended on March 31, operating profit surged 30
percent to 423 billion yen, roughly in line with an average
estimate of 421.9 billion yen in a poll of 23 analysts by
Thomson Reuters.
Shares in Fuji Heavy climbed more than 5 percent at one
point after the earnings announcement before closing up 3.4
percent at 4,144 yen.
($1 = 119.8700 yen)
