Fuji Heavy revises targets as China plan hits snag

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TOKYO May 8 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it no longer expects to be able to start local vehicle production in China during a five-year growth plan that runs until March 2016, and lowered its global sales target for the final year by 50,000 vehicles.
The maker of Subaru cars now expects to sell 850,000 vehicles in 2015/16 instead of 900,000, with stronger-than-expected sales in the United States offsetting part of the loss in China.
It kept its operating profit target for the year at 120 billion yen ($1.50 billion) and profit margin at 6 percent, despite assumptions for a stronger yen, at 80 yen to the dollar and 105 yen to the euro. It previously assumed a dollar rate of 90 yen and euro of 120 yen.
On Tuesday the yen was trading at around 80 yen to the dollar and 104.3 yen to the euro.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.