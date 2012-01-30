UPDATE 1-Fujifilm says made tie-up offer to Olympus

* Fujifilm says in best position to tie up with Olympus
* Says tie-up possible without violating antitrust rules
* Terumo also says wants to strengthen ties with Olympus
By Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings
Corp said on Monday that it has proposed an alliance
with scandal-hit medical equipment maker Olympus Corp,
which is looking to shore up its finances after a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud.
Olympus, which holds a 70 percent share of the global market
for diagnostic endoscopes, has seen its net assets severely
depleted after the scandal, but is being supported by major
Japanese shareholders who prefer bringing in an equity partner
to selling the whole company or its assets.
"We consider ourselves the best partner for a business
tie-up that would allow for maintaining global competitiveness
while contributing to the general development of the medical
industry," Shigehiro Nakajima, Fujifilm's representative
director, told a news conference. He noted that Fujifilm has
knowledge in Olympus's main business area of endoscopes.
Fujifilm's operating profit for the three months to December
was 26.5 billion yen ($345 million), lower than the average
forecast of four analysts for a profit of 37.5 billion yen.
Analysts have said that a tie-up between Olympus and
Fujifilm, which holds about 15 percent of the global diagnostic
endoscope market, could be hindered by Japan's antimonopoly
rules.
But Nakajima, who said his firm sees synergies between
Olympus's endoscopes and Fujifilm's IT systems, ultra-sound and
X-ray technologies, added that there were areas in which the two
rivals could cooperate without infringing on antitrust rules.
Fujifilm has made a proposal through Olympus's financial
adviser Nikko SMBC, he said, but declined to comment on the
ownership pattern.
Medical equipment maker Terumo Corp also said on
Monday that it wants to strengthen its relationship with Olympus
and that there are various options regarding its relationship
with the firm.
But Terumo, which already has a small stake in Olympus,
refrained to comment on whether it is looking at boosting
capital ties with the firm.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has said that any
decisions on tie-ups should be made by a new management team
that is set to take over in April.