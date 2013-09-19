UPDATE 1-Fujikura execs indicted in U.S. auto parts price fixing probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Two Fujikura Ltd
executives were indicted in Detroit Thursday on charges that
they conspired to fix the prices of parts used in automotive
electrical systems, the U.S. Justice Department said.
The indictments are the latest in a wide-ranging probe into
price fixing of a variety of car parts that has ensnared 11
companies and 18 executives. Fujikura had pleaded guilty to
price fixing in 2012 and was fined $20 million.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Ryoji
Fukudome and Toshihiko Nagashima, who are both Japanese, for
conspiring to fix the prices of automotive wire harnesses sold
to Fuji Heavy Industries for use in the electrical
systems of its Subaru cars.
The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Michigan.
The two men have been accused of conspiring to fix the
prices of the automotive electrical parts, monitoring the
price-fixing deal and enforcing it.
The Justice Department did not name the company that
Fujikura conspired with. Japan's Yazaki Corp previously agreed
to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices of automotive wire
harnesses.
The parts involved in the Justice Department's investigation
have included heater control panels that regulate a car's
temperature, switches for turn signals and wiper blades, power
locks, dashboard panel instruments, airbags, steering wheels and
seat belts.
The European Commission has a parallel investigation under
way.
Among the companies that the Justice Department's Antitrust
Division has settled with are Autoliv, Tokai Rika Co Ltd
, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Col Ltd and
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd.