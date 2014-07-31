Fujitsu says to seek outside partner for Mie chip plant

BRIEF-SillaJen and Transgene enroll first European patient in Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec
* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Thursday its main semiconductor plant in Mie prefecture, in central Japan, will be split into a separate foundry company with plans to seek outside partners to expand its business.
The move is part of a broader reorganisation of its semiconductor business, which also includes a plan for ON Semiconductor Corp to take a 10 percent stake in another newly formed unit.
Sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month that Fujitsu planned to form a joint venture with Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp to own and operate the Mie plant. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Yahoo reports a stake of 2.3 million shares in Snap Inc's series e preferred shares, as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)