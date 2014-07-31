版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 15:32 BJT

Fujitsu says to seek outside partner for Mie chip plant

TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Thursday its main semiconductor plant in Mie prefecture, in central Japan, will be split into a separate foundry company with plans to seek outside partners to expand its business.

The move is part of a broader reorganisation of its semiconductor business, which also includes a plan for ON Semiconductor Corp to take a 10 percent stake in another newly formed unit.

Sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month that Fujitsu planned to form a joint venture with Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp to own and operate the Mie plant. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐