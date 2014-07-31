Fujitsu says to seek outside partner for Mie chip plant

TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Thursday its main semiconductor plant in Mie prefecture, in central Japan, will be split into a separate foundry company with plans to seek outside partners to expand its business.

The move is part of a broader reorganisation of its semiconductor business, which also includes a plan for ON Semiconductor Corp to take a 10 percent stake in another newly formed unit.

Sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month that Fujitsu planned to form a joint venture with Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp to own and operate the Mie plant. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)