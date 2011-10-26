UPDATE 2-Fujitsu profit sags, pegs hopes on H2 IT spending

* Q2 operating profit Y24.2 bln, vs Y37.2 bln a year ago
* Keeps FY op profit outlook at Y135 bln, vs Y126 bln
consensus
* Thai floods may cause hard-drive supply crunch
* Will tap inventory, suppliers to ease HDD crunch
By Mayumi Negishi
TOKYO, Oct 26 Fujitsu Ltd said its
quarterly operating profit fell 35 percent, dragged down by
losses in its devices business, sluggish IT spending in Japan
and a strong yen, but it stuck to its full-year profit forecast
on hopes for a pickup in IT spending in the October-March
period.
Japan's largest IT services vendor, which trails IBM
and HP , is betting on post-tsunami reconstruction
opportunities in smart grids, as well as on demand for new IT
systems by firms looking to expand their databases and adopt
cloud computing.
Japan's corporate IT spending has been weak this year as a
fragile global economy and a yen at record-high levels make
exporters cautious about investment.
But rivals such as database vendor Oracle have
pointed to emerging demand in Japan for database integration
solutions, servers and cloud computing, as companies respond to
pressure to streamline operations.
"The outlook is tough for our devices business, but if
current IT demand continues, we will be able to meet our
full-year forecast," Fujitsu Chief Financial Officer Kazuhiko
Kato told reporters, citing solid orders for cloud computing and
ubiquitous networks.
Fujitsu expects 135 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in operating
profit in the year to March 2012, above a consensus estimate of
126 billion yen in a poll of 20 analysts by ThomsonReuters
I/B/E/S.
Kato said that the Thai floods could cause a shortage of
hard drives that could hurt its PC operations in
October-December, but that Fujitsu would tap its own hard drive
inventory and suppliers Seagate and Toshiba Corp
to ease the impact by the year-end.
"One lesson we learned from the tsunami was to keep
inventory," he said.
In the July-September quarter, Fujitsu booked an operating
profit of 24.2 billion yen ($318 million), down from a 37.2
billion yen profit a year earlier.
Sales growth in infrastructure services, PCs, and audio and
navigation equipment was cancelled out by the strong yen and
losses in its electronic devices business.
But net profit jumped 50 percent to 26.2 billion yen, helped
by lower tax costs after selling off shares in subsidiaries and
spinning off operations in Europe, while sales edged up 0.6
percent.
However, Fujitsu trimmed its full-year sales forecast to
4.54 trillion yen from 4.60 trillion yen due to the yen's
strength and weakness in its electronics devices business.
Shares of Fujitsu have dropped more than 26 percent since
the start of the year. Prior to the earnings announcement on
Wednesday, the stock closed the day up 2 percent, against the
benchmark Nikkei average's 0.2 percent decline.
($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)