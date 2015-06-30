UPDATE 1-United Airlines buys $30 mln stake Fulcrum BioEnergy

(Adds detail, background, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
June 30 United Airlines on Tuesday said it
purchased a $30 million stake in alternative fuels developer
Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc in a deal designed to meet some
of its fuel needs and hedge against future oil price volatility
and carbon regulations.
United Continental Holdings Inc said the agreement
lets it purchase at least 90 million gallons of sustainable
aviation fuel for a minimum of 10 years, subject to
availability, at prices competitive with conventional jet fuel.
The Chicago-based airline consumed 3.9 billion gallons of fuel
last year, representing 32 percent of its total operating
expense.
The move makes United the second U.S. carrier to take a
major stake in an energy company after rival Delta Air Lines Inc
bought a refinery in 2012 for $180 million. United is
the first U.S. airline to invest particularly in a biofuel
company and has taken several biofuel initiatives since 2009.
This month the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said
greenhouse gases from aircraft pose a risk to human health,
paving the way for new regulations on emissions that could add
to airlines' costs. In a media release, United's
Executive Vice President and General Counsel Brett Hart called
alternative fuels "vital to the future of aviation."
Fulcrum's technology converts household trash into renewable
jet fuel and is expected to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by
more than 80 percent compared to conventional jet fuel, United
said.
Fulcrum filed for an initial public offering of up to $115
million in 2011 but later withdrew. It was not immediately clear
how much of the company United will control as a result of the
deal.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by W Simon
and Chizu Nomiyama)