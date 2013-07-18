版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 19日 星期五 05:43 BJT

CORRECTED-U.S. trade judge rules against Funai in patent row with LSI

(Corrects day of week to Thursday from Wednesday)

July 18 Consumer electronics maker Funai Corp violates LSI Corp's patented technology, a judge at the International Trade Commission said on Thursday in a preliminary decision.

The full commission is due to rule on whether to uphold or overturn the decision in November. (Reporting By Diane Bartz in Washington and Dan Levine in San Francisco)
