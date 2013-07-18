UPDATE 1-U.S. trade judge rules against Funai in patent row with LSI

By Diane Bartz

July 18 Consumer electronics maker Funai Electric Co Ltd violates LSI Corp's patented technology, a judge at the International Trade Commission said on Thursday in a preliminary decision.

LSI filed a complaint against Funai in 2012, accusing the company of infringing on four patents. ITC Administrative Law Judge David Shaw ruled on Thursday that Funai had infringed one of LSI's patents, and did not infringe three others. The full commission is due to rule in November on whether to uphold or overturn the decision.

LSI has accused Funai of using its technology to make a long list of products ranging from digital televisions to Blu-ray disc players. Funai's brands include Symphonic, Sylvania and Emerson.

Representatives of the companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

The ITC is a popular venue for infringement lawsuits because it acts relatively quickly and can ban the importation of infringing products.

The case in the U.S. International Trade Commission is In the Matter of Certain Audiovisual Components and Products Containing the Same, Inv. No. 337-TA-837.