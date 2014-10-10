BRIEF-Funcom and Intel enter into deal for LEGO Minifigures Online

Oct 10 Funcom NV :

* Says Funcom and Intel Corporation have on Oct. 10 entered into a development and marketing deal for LEGO Minifigures Online, an online game

* Says LEGO Minifigures Online will fully support Intel-based Windows tablets from Q4 2014 and Intel-based Android tablets from Q1 2015

* Says LEGO Minifigures Online will fully support Intel-based Windows tablets from Q4 2014 and Intel-based Android tablets from Q1 2015

* Says Intel will also identify promotional opportunities for LEGO Minifigures Online that may include marketing and distribution through Intel channels, cross-promotions, retail demos and more