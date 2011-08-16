Gold, dividend-paying ETFs to lead in 2H 2011-State St

* ETFs, best investment medium during market volatility

* Commodities, fixed income ETFs up on safe-have play

* Volumes surge amid market uncertainty

By Manuela Badawy

NEW YORK, Aug 16 Volume in the exchange-traded fund market will rise in the second half of the year as investors look for liquidity, transparency and the ability to move quickly in and out of different assets during volatile times, according to State Street investment managers.

ETFs have become the investment vehicle of choice at times of great market instability, with sizable gains in commodities and fixed income funds fueling a $9 billion rise in assets in July, according to State Street Global Advisors.

"There has been a lot of uncertainty throughout the year, in the Middle East, the European sovereigns, earthquake in Japan, uncertainty in the muni bonds," said Kevin Quigg, State Street's global head of ETF capital markets.

"There is a lot going on in the world, and because of that, people have started to manifest that uncertainty with their investing."

Quigg said investment in ETFs throughout the second half of the year will be led by dividend paying, higher quality funds, "as well as getting exposure tactically in emerging and (developed) international space, and rethinking asset allocation with either real assets or gold."

Real estate and commodity ETFs, in particular gold funds, are the name of the game right now, Quigg said.

"One of the reasons why gold has become a $70 billion fund is because it has so many applications for so many types of investments," Quigg said.

Gold as an asset class returned 8.2 percent in July, 15.9 percent in the first half of the year, and 39.3 percent the year ending July 31.

Gold ETFs, including the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD.P), allow some investors to use the bullion as an inflation hedge, while others might use it as a safe-haven investment.

The price of gold XAU= has increased more than sixfold from just $250 in 2001 to a record of $1,813.79 an ounce set last Thursday.

Commodities grew by $12.9 billion and fixed income assets rose by $4.5 billion as of July 31. Commodities experienced $3.9 billion of inflows, fixed income funds grew by $2.6 billion and large-capitalization stocks drew in $6 billion, according to State Street Global Advisors.

International developed funds declined 1.6 percent, and emerging markets eased 0.4 percent in the month of July. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)