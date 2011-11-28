U.S. cash funds primed to recover waived fees

* Schwab, Bank of America warn of fee recapture
* US money funds waived estimated $4.5 bln in 2010 expenses
* JPMorgan has no plans to recoup waived fees
By Tim McLaughlin
Nov 28 Several companies in the U.S. money
market fund industry, which has waived several billion dollars
of fees over the past two years, are primed to recapture lost
revenue from investors at a future date.
In a recent disclosure, for example, discount brokerage
Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) said it could potentially recover
$878.2 million in previously waived fees from investors in a
number of its money market funds. The fee recapture, as
disclosed in an updated filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, could take place over a three-year period
that ends in 2014.
Peter Crane, president of Crane Data LLC, a company that
tracks the money market industry, said he has noticed that
several funds have mentioned the ability to recapture waived
fees in recent prospectus updates and supplements. He also said
these funds have warned investors of this "recoupment risk."
In a near-zero interest rate environment, the funds are not
in position to recapture previously waived fees just yet. But
as one industry executive put it, funds are drawing a line in
the sand to let investors know that fee recapture is coming.
"This recapture could negatively affect the funds' future
yield," Schwab said in the recent SEC filing. A Schwab
spokeswoman declined to provide further comment. Schwab's U.S.
Treasury Money Fund, for example, reported nearly $168 million
in "recoupable expenses" over a three-year period.
Updated disclosures by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) also
showed the amount for potential recovery from investors over a
three-year period. The recovery could total about $113 million
across several money market funds. The bank said in a recent
SEC filing that no amounts were recovered during the 12 months
that ended Aug. 31.
Retail investors, in particular, already have weathered
paltry yields because of historically low interest rates. But
without the current benefit of fee waivers from the money
market fund industry, many investors would have experienced
negative yields.
Crane said fee recapture won't be an issue until the U.S.
Federal Reserve raises its Fed Funds rate to 0.50 percent,
which could be anywhere from mid-2013 to early in 2014, or even
beyond. Even then, he said a Fed Funds rate of 25 basis points
to 50 basis points would only unwind fee waivers. He said money
funds are waiving about half of their fees currently, charging
0.18 percent of average assets, compared with 0.36 percent a
couple of years ago.
Money market funds waived an estimated $4.5 billion in
expenses in 2010, or more than three times the amount waived in
2006, according to Investment Company Institute, a mutual fund
industry trade group.
But not all money market fund advisers are interested in
recapturing waived fees.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc (JPM.N) spokeswoman Kristen Chambers
said the bank can reinstate fees if the interest rate
environment changes, but its funds don't plan to claw back
previously waived fees in future years.
"There are no scenarios where we would attempt to recoup
waived fees," Chambers said in an email.
JPMorgan's $106 billion Prime Money Market Fund waived nearly
$80 million in fees during the fiscal year that ended Feb. 28.
About $37 million of those fees were waived voluntarily. The
rest was a contractual waiver, which is a routine way for a
fund to lower its expenses to remain competitive.
State Street Global Advisors, the money management arm of
Boston-based State Street Corp (STT.N), has disclosed to
investors that it does not have the ability to recover amounts
waived or reimbursed from prior periods. Its U.S. money market
assets total about $80 billion.
Fidelity Investments, the world's second-largest mutual fund
company, said it gives itself only a short horizon to recoup
fees, if it chooses to do so. Fidelity had $432.2 billion in
money market fund assets at the end of June.
"Fidelity has a policy that we may only recoup previously
waived or reimbursed fees if we do so within the fund's fiscal
year," Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio said in an email
statement. "If these waived fees are not recouped by the funds
prior to the fund's fiscal year-end, shareholders would pay
less in annual fees than the disclosed fees."
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)