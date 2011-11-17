UPDATE 1-Fidelity seeks liquidity boost for funds

* Fidelity seeks to bolster alternative liquidity
By Tim McLaughlin
Nov 17 Fidelity Investments plans to modify an
internal loan program to reduce borrowing costs and provide its
portfolios with alternative sources of liquidity in case
investors make withdrawals above anticipated levels, according
to recent disclosures with U.S. regulators.
One of the last times Fidelity modified the terms of its
internal lending program for mutual funds happened in 1999, as
part of a contingency plan in case the end of the millennium
disrupted financial markets.
The world's second-largest mutual fund company recently
sought approval to modify the formula for calculating the
interest rate for lending among its funds, according to
documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Boston-based Fidelity has about $1.46 trillion in
mutual fund assets under management, with 56 percent in stock
funds and 30 percent in money market funds.
Fidelity has had a long-standing program that allows its
funds to make short-term loans to each other. In an SEC filing,
Fidelity said the proposed modifications could save the funds
money in connection with their daily cash management activities
and provide them with "alternative sources of liquidity in
times of substantial net redemption activity."
Fidelity did not return a message seeking comment for this
story.
The company said in an SEC filing that its funds' aggregate
uninvested cash balances, even during recent volatile market
conditions, have far exceeded total fund borrowing demand.
In 2011, however, Fidelity and other asset managers have
been hit hard as nervous investors yank their money from mutual
funds. Even though stocks had a strong showing in October, for
example, investors withdrew $20.2 billion from conventional
funds, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters Service.
On Wednesday, global markets took yet another jittery turn
when Fitch Ratings warned it may cut its outlook for some large
U.S. banks because of contagion fears sparked by the euro zone
debt crisis.
Fitch said it fears that the problems now spreading to Italy
could reach further into larger nations, such as France and
Germany, where the U.S. banks are more exposed.
Developments at BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), the largest French
bank by assets, are being watched closely at Fidelity's Prime
Money Market, a fund whose net assets have dropped 34 percent
to $51.2 billion since the end of May.
The fund, whose investors include big banks, holds a $750
million certificate of deposit from BNP Paribas, according the
latest monthly holdings report. The CD, whose final maturity
date is Dec. 12, is one of Prime Money Market's largest
holdings.
