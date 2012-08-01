Ex-Morgan Stanley housing chief launches foreclosed home fund

Aug 1 Oliver Chang, the former head of U.S.
housing strategy at Morgan Stanley, on Wednesday
announced the opening of an investment firm that intends to
spend up to $1 billion to acquire distressed, single-family
homes over the next two years.
Sylvan Road Capital is launching with a $300 million
investment from an undisclosed private equity firm, the new firm
said.
The new asset management firm will seek to acquire
foreclosed homes across the United States with an eye toward
operating them as rental properties.
Chang's move comes at a time when many hedge funds and
private equity firms are raising money to acquire foreclosed
homes with the intention of renting them out for several years
before selling them as the housing recovery takes hold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have embraced
the buy-to-rent model as an asset class for their solid income
streams at a time when bond yields have plunged.
But some wonder whether institutional investors are
overstating the potential for making money with foreclosed
homes, given that historically it has been an industy populated
by local entrepreneurs.
"America is moving toward a rentership society, and I
believe the opportunity to purchase and professionally manage
single-family, rental homes represents one of the most
compelling investment opportunities across all asset classes,"
Chang said.
In May, Reuters reported that Chang was leaving Morgan
Stanley to launch a so-called buy-to-rent fund. And other Wall
Street executives who had been involved with the housing market
are doing something similar.
Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. mortgage executive
Donald Mullen is trying to raise $500 million for a foreclosed
home fund. Goldman Sachs is helping its former executive market
the fund to investors.
A Goldman Sachs wealth management customer, who has seen
marketing documents for Mullen's fund, said Goldman employees
may invest as much as $100 million into the fund called
Fundamental REO Access fund. The new fund requires investors to
keep their money locked up for a minimum of eight years, the
Goldman Sachs customer said.
One criticism about the rush of institutional money into the
market for foreclosed homes is that hedge funds and private
equity shops lack the operational wherewithal to become
landlords. There is concern that big money investors will not
have the ability to manage a large portfolio of single-family
homes.
Chang, in beginning his firm, is trying to deal with that
issue by partnering with three members of the Atlanta-based
Delmar Realty Advisors, a firm that has focused on buying and
extensively renovating highly distressed single-family
properties.
"My partners have been in the single-family real estate
business for nearly two decades and have built a best-in-class
acquisition, renovation and management platform specifically
designed for these properties," Chang said in a statement
annoucing the new firm.