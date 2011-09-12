版本:
MAJOR FUND INDUSTRY NEWS IN ASIA FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT 9, 2011

HONG KONG, Sept 12 News and developments in Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending September 9.

SEPTEMBER 9

HONG KONG, Sept 9 BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, said it had appointed outgoing HSBC Holdings Plc Hong Kong Chief Executive Mark McCombe as chairman for Asia, replacing Rohit Bhagat.

HONG KONG, Sept 9 Fidelity's China fund has been forced to buy back a portion of its shares to bolster investor confidence, in a stern test of star manager Anthony Bolton.

HONG KONG, Sept 9 Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) , the city-state's biggest sovereign wealth fund, has hired Arjun Khullar as a fund manager from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co , IFR reported on Friday.

HONG KONG, Sept 9 U.S. cleantech private equity fund Hudson Clean Energy Partners aims to raise its first yuan-denominated fund, the largest of its kind to invest in China's rapidly expanding clean energy market.

SEPTEMBER 8

LONDON, Sept 8 Insurance and financial services-focused fund LeapFrog Investments has invested $15 million in Shriram Group's financial services business, the two firms said on Thursday.

LONDON, Sept 8 The search is on for new investment "safehavens" following Switzerland's blocking off of its franc, diverting flows into less traditional assets that may already be too expensive.

SEPTEMBER 7

HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong's securities regulator said that a local court had found Billion Global Asset Management Ltd and one of its directors guilty of three charges related to trying to solicit investments for, promote and operate a fund without a license.

SEPTEMBER 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 6 United States-based TIAA-CREF headlined an international group of pension funds pushing tougher guidelines for investing in agricultural land around the world to ease opposition to expansion in the sector.

HONG KONG, Sept 6 Monsoon Capital, which managed $1.6 billion before the financial crisis triggered major redemptions, is banking on quant-driven strategies to regain lost ground following strong performance in its Asia-Pacific hedge fund, founder Gautam Prakash said. [IDnL3E7K607T]

HONG KONG, Sept 6 The growing use of exchange traded funds as a way to gain access to Asian markets, and heavier activity around index rebalancing is driving growth in program trading in the region, according to a report published by Credit Suisse Group AG .

SEPTEMBER 5

LONDON, Sept 5 Schroders is targeting copper and coal miners in its natural resources equity fund given the tight supply, and believes a slowdown in the West would only encourage China to go on a buying spree, providing support for industrial commodities.

HONG KONG, Sept 5 The launch of a $300 million hedge fund by Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, has been delayed by a review by Hong Kong's regulator after an anonymous complaint, Huttenlocher said.

NEW DELHI, Sept 5 India's diversified equity funds posted their biggest drop since the beginning of the year in August, falling nearly as much as the broader market, as exposure to small- and mid-sized companies and sectors such as financials dented performance.

ZURICH/SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore-based hedge fund Harmony Capital plans to sell its assets at a steep discount, a move that will see its managers continue to receive hefty fees but leave some investors crying foul.

