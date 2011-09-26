Major fund industry news in Asia for week ending Sept 23, 2011

HONG KONG, Sept 26 News and developments in Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Sept. 23.

SEPTEMBER 23

SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's $46 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Friday that it has not decided whether to use the rest of its dividends from Bank of America Corp to raise its stake in bank, contrary to media reports.

BANGKOK, Sept 23 Southeast Asian stocks remain attractive despite problems facing the global economy, and Thai banks, retailers and property companies look like good bets, a fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc said on Friday.

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China's national pension fund has received approval for a plan to invest more than 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) in the local stock market, the Securities Times reported on Friday.

SEPTEMBER 22

LONDON, Sept 22 A selloff precipitated by global recession fears and the deepening euro zone debt crisis has resurrected the spectre of capital flight, a threat that still haunts emerging markets for all their vaunted strengths.

TAIPEI, Sept 22 UBS AG's chairman or chief executive will not have to step down over a trading fraud that cost the firm $2.3 billion, although the Swiss bank should change its investment banking business model, an executive of UBS shareholder Threadneedle Investments said on Thursday.

SEPTEMBER 21

MUMBAI, Sept 21 Standard Chartered Plc expects assets under management at its Indian private banking business to double by 2014, said the unit's country head, although competition will continue to exert pressure on fees charged by sector players.

TOKYO, Sept 21 A former prime brokerage executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co has set up a hedge fund advisory firm in Japan, betting on growth in alternative markets as Japanese investors seek higher returns than those offered by conventional investments.

HONG KONG, Sept 21 Asia-focused hedge funds attracted a net inflow of about $500 million in August, increasing their total inflows for 2011 to $7 billion, as investors shrugged off volatile markets and raised bets on the region's fast growth, data showed.

SEPTEMBER 20

NEW YORK, Sept 20 A group of hotels owned by hedge fund Paulson & Co has reached a settlement with Government of Singapore Investment Corp that the group says will allow it the leeway it needs to come up with a plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 20 Rogue trades that cost UBS AG $2.3 billion have turned attention to certain trading instruments that may carry risks unique to Asia.

LONDON, Sept 20 Dexia's emerging markets debt fund is betting on weakness for South Africa's rand and the Australian dollar and sees Asian currencies as more resilient given the vulnerability of commodity-linked currencies to a slowing global economy.

MELBOURNE, Sept 20 Australia's sovereign wealth fund, with A$75 billion ($76 billion) under management, says it has increased its allocation to cash amid global financial market turmoil and will wait to see how events play out before putting the money back to work.

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 Investors in China's first overseas investment mutual fund, which failed following the collapse of its former investment advisor Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, will have their investments fully protected, its fund manager said.

SEPTEMBER 19

Sept 19 Columbia Investment Management is focusing on large industrial and energy companies with exposure to high-growth emerging markets, as Western economies slow.

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Bank of America Corp's head of financing sales in Asia-Pacific Dan McNicholas has left the firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

LONDON, Sept 19 Man Group Plc has appointed star manager Pierre Lagrange to the newly created role of chairman of Man Asia, as the world's largest listed hedge fund manager seeks to boost its presence in the region.

For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week, please see: (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)