Fund industry news in Asia for week ending Oct 14, 2011

HONG KONG Oct 10 News and developments in the Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Oct. 14.

OCTOBER 14

TOKYO Oct 14 The asset value of Japanese mutual funds targeting retail investors fell more than 6 percent in September to the lowest level in 27 months as performance was hit by the worsening of Europe's debt crisis and falls in global stock markets, an industry body said on Friday.

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Central Huijin is China's biggest insider, but investors may not gain much following its trades.

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 Increasing complexity and opaqueness of exchange traded funds are hurting the ETF market and industry-wide reform is needed to maintain growth, a BlackRock Inc executive said.

OCTOBER 13

LONDON, Oct 13 A sharp sell-off in commodities markets in the past few weeks is wreaking havoc with the track records of some of the biggest-name funds in the sector, many of which now languish near the bottom of the $2 trillion industry's performance tables.

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Swiss private bank Julius Baer Gruppe AG agreed to buy the $1 billion Asian private wealth portfolio of Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd , in a sign of consolidation in Asia's wealth management industry.

OCTOBER 12

LONDON, Oct 12 While the world fretted about Europe and its debt crisis, the biggest market swings during September were in emerging economies, sending Turkey-focused funds to the top of performance rankings and China to the bottom, according to Lipper data.

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Gold prices are expected to scale record highs next year as the asset's bullish fundamentals trump the current macroeconomic uncertainty that led to a recent selloff in the precious metal, said a commodities fund manager.

MUMBAI, Oct 12 When Rajiv Ranjan joined billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Asset Reconstruction Co three years ago, he had ambitious plans of making a fortune out of reviving distressed assets across India.

OCTOBER 11

ABU DHABI, Oct 11 Korea Investment Corp, South Korea's sovereign wealth fund, sees itself as a potential partner for oil-rich Gulf funds that want to invest in Asia, its chief investment officer said.

HONG KONG, Oct 11 Markets should be sceptical about the quality of loans at Chinese banks given the lack of reliable information, said a senior manager at Aberdeen as the country buys shares of lenders to halt a rout.

BEIJING, Oct 11 China Investment Corp will invest $1 billion in a joint Russia-China Investment Fund to be set up in partnership with a Russian state vehicle to promote direct investment, the head of Russian state development bank VEB said on Tuesday.

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 11 Concerns about a bubble in China's residential property market are spreading to the commercial real estate sector at a time when developers are upping their exposure, and the country's insurance industry is poised to invest huge sums in the space.

HONG KONG, Oct 11 Swiss asset manager Gottex Fund Management Holding Ltd has hired former Wellington Management Co executive Steven Lee Hyungwk as managing director to drive business development in the Asia-Pacific region.

For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week, please see: (Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)