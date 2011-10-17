Fund industry news in Asia for week ending Oct 14, 2011

HONG KONG Oct 10 News and developments in the
Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for
the week ending Oct. 14.
OCTOBER 14
TOKYO Oct 14 The asset value of Japanese mutual
funds targeting retail investors fell more than 6 percent in
September to the lowest level in 27 months as performance was
hit by the worsening of Europe's debt crisis and falls in global
stock markets, an industry body said on Friday.
HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Central Huijin
is China's biggest insider, but investors may not gain much
following its trades.
SHANGHAI, Oct 14 Increasing complexity and
opaqueness of exchange traded funds are hurting the ETF market
and industry-wide reform is needed to maintain growth, a
BlackRock Inc executive said.
OCTOBER 13
LONDON, Oct 13 A sharp sell-off in commodities
markets in the past few weeks is wreaking havoc with the track
records of some of the biggest-name funds in the sector, many of
which now languish near the bottom of the $2 trillion industry's
performance tables.
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Swiss private bank
Julius Baer Gruppe AG agreed to buy the $1 billion
Asian private wealth portfolio of Australia's top investment
bank Macquarie Group Ltd , in a sign of consolidation in
Asia's wealth management industry.
OCTOBER 12
LONDON, Oct 12 While the world fretted about
Europe and its debt crisis, the biggest market swings during
September were in emerging economies, sending Turkey-focused
funds to the top of performance rankings and China to the
bottom, according to Lipper data.
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Gold prices are expected to
scale record highs next year as the asset's bullish fundamentals
trump the current macroeconomic uncertainty that led to a recent
selloff in the precious metal, said a commodities fund manager.
MUMBAI, Oct 12 When Rajiv Ranjan joined
billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Asset Reconstruction Co three
years ago, he had ambitious plans of making a fortune out of
reviving distressed assets across India.
OCTOBER 11
ABU DHABI, Oct 11 Korea Investment Corp, South
Korea's sovereign wealth fund, sees itself as a potential
partner for oil-rich Gulf funds that want to invest in Asia, its
chief investment officer said.
HONG KONG, Oct 11 Markets should be sceptical
about the quality of loans at Chinese banks given the lack of
reliable information, said a senior manager at Aberdeen as the
country buys shares of lenders to halt a rout.
BEIJING, Oct 11 China Investment Corp
will invest $1 billion in a joint Russia-China Investment Fund
to be set up in partnership with a Russian state vehicle to
promote direct investment, the head of Russian state development
bank VEB said on Tuesday.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 11 Concerns about a
bubble in China's residential property market are spreading to
the commercial real estate sector at a time when developers are
upping their exposure, and the country's insurance industry is
poised to invest huge sums in the space.
HONG KONG, Oct 11 Swiss asset manager Gottex
Fund Management Holding Ltd has hired former Wellington
Management Co executive Steven Lee Hyungwk as managing director
to drive business development in the Asia-Pacific region.
For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week,
please see:
