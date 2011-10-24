Fund industry news in Asia for week ending Oct 21, 2011

HONG KONG Oct 24 News and developments in the Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Oct. 21.

OCTOBER 21

SINGAPORE Oct 21 Fortress Investment Group LLC plans to launch its second hedge fund in Asia next year that would trade volatility, aimed at protecting investors from tail risk, or rare and extreme events in financial markets.

HONG KONG, Oct 21 New York-based hedge fund Perry Capital, which manages about $8 billion, is shutting down its Hong Kong office and will cut 30 jobs globally, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co plans to put almost all of its new money into domestic bonds in the six months to March as foreign debt has become unattractive after sharp yield drops, a company official said.

OCTOBER 20

LONDON, Oct 20 Southeastern Asset Management, the second-largest shareholder in Olympus Corp , has demanded an immediate probe into a crop of abnormally large advisory fees the medical device maker paid as part of a $2.2 billion takeover in 2008.

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 Foreign joint ventures in China's 2.3 trillion yuan ($360 billion) mutual fund industry are increasingly looking beyond their main businesses to ride out sluggishness in the nation's stock market that has seen their asset-growth stagnate.

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China's national pension fund added a total of 16 new stocks listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges to its investment portfolio in September, the Securities Times reported on Thursday, adding to recent reports that the government had moved in to support the country's struggling stock markets.

OCTOBER 19

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Oct 19 The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has, in a rare move, told Singapore hedge fund manager 3 Degrees Asset Management to cease operations, following allegations its founder had lent money to another company he controlled.

OCTOBER 18

SYDNEY/MUMBAI, Oct 18 Macquarie Group Ltd and top Indian lender State Bank of India are drawing up plans to raise $1 billion to $1.5 billion for their second fund to invest in infrastructure assets and companies in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Asia-focused hedge funds recorded a net outflow of $1.9 billion in September, their first monthly outflow in 17 months, as global markets tumbled on concern over the global economy and European debt crisis, new data showed on Tuesday.

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Singapore-based hedge fund Komodo Capital Management Pte Ltd is liquidating its flagship global macro fund KC Asia, its founder and Chief Investment Officer Angus Cameron told Reuters on Tuesday.

TAIPEI, Oct 18 Manulife Financial Corp's fund arm sees a rise of up to 5 percent in China's yuan currency in the next two years, as it launched its second fund in Taiwan to invest in offshore yuan bonds.

OCTOBER 17

HONG KONG, Oct 17 Inflows into Japan and Korea exchange traded funds (ETFs) in September neutralised outflows from most other parts of Asia-Pacific, resulting in flat overall net flows for the month, data estimated by Lipper showed.

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 The past few months of market volatility have underscored concerns of large fund managers about high frequency trading and the need for a deeper separation from institutional trading, the chief executive of global trading network Liquidnet said on Monday.

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Nikko Asset Management on Monday named Eleanor Seet as Asia president and executive director with immediate effect, replacing Deborah Ho.

SYDNEY, Oct 17 AXA Real Estate and Japan's Sumitomo Trust aim to raise about 15 billion yen ($194 million) in the first tranche of their new Japanese property fund in coming months, an AXA executive told Reuters, predicting Tokyo office prices are near their bottom.

For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week, please see: (Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)