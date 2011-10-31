Fund industry news in Asia for week ending Oct 28, 2011

HONG KONG Oct 31 News and developments in the
Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for
the week ending Oct. 28.
OCTOBER 28
Oct 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been
hit with a new $1.07 billion lawsuit for having allegedly sold
risky debt that it expected would tumble in value to an
Australian hedge fund, causing that fund to become insolvent.
OCTOBER 27
LONDON, Oct 27 Senior fund managers remain
optimistic about the prospects for Chinese commodity demand and
the outlook for crude oil, but investor fervour for commodities
is now more tempered compared with the zeal of recent years.
TOKYO, Oct 27 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance may
further reduce its holdings of euro-denominated bonds in the
October-March period as it expects uncertainty over Europe's
debt crisis to continue, the firm's top portfolio manager said
on Thursday.
HONG KONG, Oct 27 Just when clients needed them
most, at least eight brokerage research analysts covering
Olympus suspended their ratings of the Japanese firm, leaving
investors in the dark on whether to buy, sell or
hold.
OCTOBER 26
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance
plans to bolster its holdings of yen bonds further,
focusing on 20-year debt, in the half year to March after
increasing them in the April-September period, a top executive
said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters)- China is expected to
steer clear of Europe's bailout fund and its investment vehicles
as regulators and politicians scramble to pull together a plan
aimed at expanding the debt clean-up.
SHANGHAI, Oct 26 China plans to improve returns
on its 2.4 trillion yuan ($377.3 billion) worth of social
security funds through market-oriented investments in a move
that could channel more money into the country's stock market.
OCTOBER 25
LONDON, Oct 25 China's thirst for oil will
squeeze prices higher and destroy demand in developed economies
if world oil supply growth does not exceed current trends, said
senior commodity fund managers who did not expect fast oil
output rises in Libya and Iraq.
HONG KONG, Oct 25 Vulpes Investment Management
has hired former Fidelity executive Martin Shenfield as senior
portfolio manager, the Singapore-based hedge fund said in a
statement on Tuesday.
TOKYO/HONG KONG, Oct 25 Cash-rich Japanese
retail investors are steadily diversifying their
emerging-markets exposure to ASEAN nations from hot favourites
China and India as the world's fastest-growing major economies
moderate.
TOKYO, Oct 25 Nippon Life, Japan's top private
life insurer, plans to increase foreign bond investments without
currency hedging if yields go a bit higher and if currency rates
are attractive, a senior executive said.
SYDNEY, Oct 25 BlackRock Inc , the
world's largest money manager, on Tuesday warned so-called
"resource nationalism" was on the rise globally, threatening to
undermine investment in sectors where governments were playing
too heavy a hand.
HONG KONG, Oct 25 The asset management industry
in Asia ex-Japan is expected to double assets to $4 trillion by
2015 driven by growing wealth in the region, rising foreign
interest and new pools of assets from insurance and retirement
funds, a report showed on Tuesday.
OCTOBER 24
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Fortress Investment
Group LLC has hired David Dredge as co-chief investment
officer at its convexity strategies group, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week,
please see:
(Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)