Fund industry news in Asia for week ending Oct 28, 2011

HONG KONG Oct 31 News and developments in the Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Oct. 28.

OCTOBER 28

Oct 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been hit with a new $1.07 billion lawsuit for having allegedly sold risky debt that it expected would tumble in value to an Australian hedge fund, causing that fund to become insolvent.

OCTOBER 27

LONDON, Oct 27 Senior fund managers remain optimistic about the prospects for Chinese commodity demand and the outlook for crude oil, but investor fervour for commodities is now more tempered compared with the zeal of recent years.

TOKYO, Oct 27 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance may further reduce its holdings of euro-denominated bonds in the October-March period as it expects uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis to continue, the firm's top portfolio manager said on Thursday.

HONG KONG, Oct 27 Just when clients needed them most, at least eight brokerage research analysts covering Olympus suspended their ratings of the Japanese firm, leaving investors in the dark on whether to buy, sell or hold.

OCTOBER 26

TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans to bolster its holdings of yen bonds further, focusing on 20-year debt, in the half year to March after increasing them in the April-September period, a top executive said on Wednesday.

HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters)- China is expected to steer clear of Europe's bailout fund and its investment vehicles as regulators and politicians scramble to pull together a plan aimed at expanding the debt clean-up.

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 China plans to improve returns on its 2.4 trillion yuan ($377.3 billion) worth of social security funds through market-oriented investments in a move that could channel more money into the country's stock market.

OCTOBER 25

LONDON, Oct 25 China's thirst for oil will squeeze prices higher and destroy demand in developed economies if world oil supply growth does not exceed current trends, said senior commodity fund managers who did not expect fast oil output rises in Libya and Iraq.

HONG KONG, Oct 25 Vulpes Investment Management has hired former Fidelity executive Martin Shenfield as senior portfolio manager, the Singapore-based hedge fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

TOKYO/HONG KONG, Oct 25 Cash-rich Japanese retail investors are steadily diversifying their emerging-markets exposure to ASEAN nations from hot favourites China and India as the world's fastest-growing major economies moderate.

TOKYO, Oct 25 Nippon Life, Japan's top private life insurer, plans to increase foreign bond investments without currency hedging if yields go a bit higher and if currency rates are attractive, a senior executive said.

SYDNEY, Oct 25 BlackRock Inc , the world's largest money manager, on Tuesday warned so-called "resource nationalism" was on the rise globally, threatening to undermine investment in sectors where governments were playing too heavy a hand.

HONG KONG, Oct 25 The asset management industry in Asia ex-Japan is expected to double assets to $4 trillion by 2015 driven by growing wealth in the region, rising foreign interest and new pools of assets from insurance and retirement funds, a report showed on Tuesday.

OCTOBER 24

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Fortress Investment Group LLC has hired David Dredge as co-chief investment officer at its convexity strategies group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week, please see: (Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)