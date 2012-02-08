Equity funds lose most in four weeks-ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. mutual fund investors withdrew the most money from equity funds in four weeks while staying invested in bond funds in the week ended Wed., Feb. 1, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported net redemptions of nearly $1.7 billion from equity funds- most of them from domestic-focused funds- while bond funds gained a net $7.5 billion in estimated inflows. The redemptions from equity funds are the most since the start of the year, when investors withdrew $9 billion from the group. The estimated net inflows across all fund groups was $8 billion, down from the previous week's 21-month record of $11.46 billion. In the past five weeks, investors have alternately invested and withdrawn from equity funds. The S&P 500 declined 0.15 percent over the reporting period on account of disappointing company news and stalled Greek debt talks, but picked up on Wed., Feb. 1, on news of a nearing Greek debt agreement and positive global economic data. Bond funds have had inflows for the past 17 weeks as equities remain uncertain in response to the euro-zone crisis and unsteady U.S. economic data. Both taxable and municipal bond funds saw considerable inflows as some investors sought high-yielding vehicles and others sought U.S. government debt in response to the pending Greek debt talks. Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed income securities, had estimated inflows of nearly $2.2 billion, down from inflows of $2.62 billion the previous week. The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds: 1/4/2012 1/11/2012 1/18/2012 1/25/2012 2/1/2012 Total Equity -9,041 1,420 -481 1,173 -1,693 Domestic -6,932 736 -801 850 -1,801 Foreign -2,109 684 320 323 108 Hybrid* 454 1,951 1,260 2,621 2,195 Total Bond 3,206 7,867 6,112 7,671 7,495 Taxable 2,074 6,123 4,369 6,500 5,868 Municipal 1,132 1,744 1,743 1,170 1,626 Total -5,381 11,238 6,891 11,464 7,997 *Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities.