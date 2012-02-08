版本:
Equity funds lose most in four weeks-ICI

By Sam Forgione	
    NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. mutual fund investors
withdrew the most money from equity funds in four weeks while
staying invested in bond funds in the week ended Wed., Feb. 1,
data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.	
    ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported net
redemptions of nearly $1.7 billion from equity funds- most of
them from domestic-focused funds- while bond funds gained a net
$7.5 billion in estimated inflows. The redemptions from equity
funds are the most since the start of the year, when investors
withdrew $9 billion from the group.	
    The estimated net inflows across all fund groups was $8
billion, down from the previous week's 21-month record of $11.46
billion. In the past five weeks, investors have alternately
invested and withdrawn from equity funds. 	
    The S&P 500 declined 0.15 percent over the reporting
period on account of disappointing company news and stalled
Greek debt talks, but picked up on Wed., Feb. 1, on news of a
nearing Greek debt agreement and positive global economic data.
Bond funds have had inflows for the past 17 weeks as equities
remain uncertain in response to the euro-zone crisis and
unsteady U.S. economic data.	
    Both taxable and municipal bond funds saw considerable
inflows as some investors sought high-yielding vehicles and
others sought U.S. government debt in response to the pending
Greek debt talks.	
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed
income securities, had estimated inflows of nearly $2.2 billion,
down from inflows of $2.62 billion the previous week.	
    The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):	
     	
    Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds: 	
   	
               1/4/2012  1/11/2012  1/18/2012  1/25/2012  2/1/2012
 Total Equity    -9,041      1,420       -481      1,173    -1,693
    Domestic     -6,932        736       -801        850    -1,801
    Foreign      -2,109        684        320        323       108
 Hybrid*            454      1,951      1,260      2,621     2,195
 Total Bond       3,206      7,867      6,112      7,671     7,495
    Taxable       2,074      6,123      4,369      6,500     5,868
    Municipal     1,132      1,744      1,743      1,170     1,626
 Total           -5,381     11,238      6,891     11,464     7,997
     	
*Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.

